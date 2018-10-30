Prices at pump trickle down, political decisions could have effect soon, says AAA Kansas

Prices at the pump continue to trickle down as October comes to a close.

“We’re still seeing a little bit of a price decline,” said Jennifer Haugh with AAA Kansas. “Maybe the refinery maintenance season is about over with and they will start building up that inventory again.”

Kansas current average is at $2.61 per gallon as of Tuesday morning and that puts the state 13th lowest in the nation for prices. Right now, the fundamentals are looking good for gas, but that’s not all that goes into it.

“Certainly, geopolitical affairs have an impact on gas prices,” said Haugh. “Domestic ones do as well.”

Both of those factors will be in play in the next few days.

“The week of November 4 are the Iran sanctions announcements,” said Haugh. “Then, followed quickly by that is the midterm election. Those two things are just what we were talking about.”

If nothing major changes, prices could continue to drop. If major changes happen politically, that drop could be slowed or stopped.

Gas is about 30 cents more expensive per gallon than this time last year.