Prices bouncing back after a tough couple of years, says KIOGA

Ed Cross, President and CEO of the Kansas Independent Oil and Gas Association, gave a briefing to the House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday.

“Oil and gas in Kansas is over the entire state,” Cross said. “While there’s not a lot right around here, it is produced in 89 of the 105 counties in the state. Our average oil well in Kansas last year made 2.42 barrels of oil per day. Our average natural gas well made 33,000 cubic feet per day. I’m in Washington frequently and many times policymakers other than the Kansas delegation, of course, are always shocked that we have wells that average two and a half barrels a day, yet it’s one of the three largest industries in the state.”

Oil production still went down last year, but that was good news from a relative standpoint.

“In 2017, oil production in the state dropped 4.8 percent,” Cross said. “That shows a stabilization in oil production, because oil dropped 16.5 percent in 2016 and in 2015 it dropped 8.1 percent. Since 2014, the state’s oil production has dropped 27 percent. Natural gas production dropped 9.4 percent in 2017. 74 percent of the value of the oil and gas industry in Kansas is from oil production and 26 percent is from natural gas.”

One of the big problems in the last few years is that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries has put so much oil on the market that it has made it not cost effective for U.S. producers.

“As a result of these price decreases and production drop, Kansas lost $730 million in oil and gas output since 2014,” said Cross. “This has an impact not only on oil and gas producers, but people across the state, whether it be royalty owners or folks with jobs, but also for the state. Severance tax collections are down 66 percent from 2014.

There’s been some price improvement in 2017, so it looks like severance tax collections may show a slight increase in calendar year 2017, about $20 million more.

Ad valorem tax collections are also bouncing back, as it looks like they will gain $40 million in calendar 2017 over 2016. Oil prices rose about 20.4 percent in 2017. Natural gas prices rose 22.4 percent.