Prices still relatively stable, even though they are up a little

Though gas prices are not going down, it’s still a relatively stable environment, as compared to a decade ago.

“In 2008 on this date, Kansas average was $4.02,” said Jennifer Haugh with AAA Kansas. “In retrospect to ten years ago, we’re definitely doing better than we were.”

Prices are a little bit worse than a year ago at this time.

“It’s not as low as it was last year, but it certainly has not skyrocketed,” said Haugh. “We do have a few locations across Kansas that are above $3.00, but not too many of them.”

The statewide average is $2.67. The national average is $2.88. We also don’t really know any more about OPEC’s production level.

“They’re all sort of holding their breath for some of the things that are going on this week in the geopolitical arena,” said Haugh. “I think some of that stuff will probably be more evident maybe in the coming weeks in what OPEC plans on doing.”

U.S. output has thus far helped to offset any uncertainty there has been abroad, but rig counts stayed stable from last week, so we’ll see how long that lasts.