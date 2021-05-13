Priest Considered For Sainthood To Be Buried in Wichita
A Kansas priest who is being considered for sainthood will be laid to rest in Wichita in September, his family and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Wichita have announced.
The remains of the Reverend Emil Kapaun, who died in a prisoner of war camp during the Korean War, will be flown from Hawaii to Wichita on September 25th.
The body will be taken to his hometown of Pilsen before being returned to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita on September 27th.
A vigil will be held September 28th, and the funeral Mass is scheduled for September 29th.
Both services will be at Hartman Arena.
The remains will be interred in a crypt inside the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.
Kapuan’s remains were identified in early March.
He was captured in 1950 in North Korea while tending to soldiers.