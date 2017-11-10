WIBW News Now!

Priest removed from parish after hiking trip with children

by on November 10, 2017 at 10:45 AM (42 mins ago)

A Kansas priest who took a hiking trip with children and no other adults has been removed from the pulpit, although no abuse has been alleged.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the Diocese of Wichita described what happened in a letter to parishioners Thursday. It says the priest was removed from ministry at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Conway Springs after an Oct. 9 hiking trip. Conway Springs is about 25 miles northwest of Wichita.

The letter says there were no allegations of abuse and that “no harm was done to the children.” Being alone with a minor goes against behavioral boundaries set by the diocese.

A statement announcing the priest’s leave was read at each of the Masses at St. Joseph Catholic Church on the weekend of Oct. 14-15.

Pictured: St. Joseph Catholic Church – Google Street View

