Pringle and Thompson Named Offensive and Newcomer of the Week in the Big 12

Coming off Kansas State’s 45-40 upset victory at No. 10 Oklahoma State, Kansas State wide receiver Byron Pringle and quarterback Skylar Thompson have been named the Big 12 Offensive and Newcomer of the Week, respectively, the conference office announced Monday.

The honor was the third of Pringle’s career but the first of the offensive variety as he was named special teams player of the week twice in 2016. It was also the Wildcats’ first weekly conference honor for offense since the 2015 regular-season finale (Deante Burton vs. West Virginia). Thompson picked up his first weekly Big 12 accolade.

Pringle made Big 12 history against the Cowboys as he became the first player in conference history to record three receiving touchdowns in addition to a kickoff-return score in a single game. On the day, Pringle caught four passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns, the latter tying the school record, which hadn’t been accomplished since Tyler Lockett did so against Michigan in the 2013 Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl.

A product of Tampa, Florida, Pringle averaged 41.5 yards per catch, the third-highest mark in school record. His 89-yard kickoff return touchdown in the second quarter gave the Wildcats a lead that they would not relinquish, as he improved his career kickoff-return yardage to 966 to improve to eighth in school history.

Thompson, a redshirt freshman who made just his second-career start, threw for 204 yards and three scores on 10-of-13 aim, while he rushed for 93 yards and another touchdown. He accumulated a 284.9 pass efficiency rating, the fourth-highest mark in school history and the best mark ever by a Wildcat freshman. Additionally, his three passing touchdowns were tied for the second most by a Wildcat freshman.

A native of Independence, Missouri, Thompson has thrown for 510 yards and four touchdowns this season, both ranking fourth in school history among freshmen. He also has 251 rushing yards this year, needing 38 yards to move into the top five in K-State history among freshmen, a list that does not include any quarterbacks.

