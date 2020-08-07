Prison Company, Phone Provider Fined
The operator of a privately run federal prison and its phone provider have agreed to pay $3.7 million to settle a lawsuit filed by attorneys who alleged that calls with their clients at the facility were illegally recorded.
CoreCivic, which runs the Leavenworth Detention Center, and its phone provider, Securus Technologies, agreed to pay the money into a fund that will be distributed among attorneys who had in-person or phone communications intercepted, the Kansas City Star reports.
A judge in the U.S. District Court approved the agreement.
The settlement comes a year after the companies agreed to pay $1.6 million to current and former detainees who made similar allegations.
Last year, U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson held the U.S. attorney’s office in Kansas in contempt of court, finding it willfully violated court orders during an independent investigation of the systemic practice.
The judge also found that some federal prosecutors improperly listened to recorded communications between inmates and their attorneys.