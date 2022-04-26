Prison Playing Cards Hoping To Generate Tips

A deck of playing cards – each including information about an unsolved crime in Kansas – will soon be distributed in state prisons and county jails across the state.
The Kansas Department of Corrections and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, in partnership with the Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police, the Kansas Sheriff’s Association, and the Kansas Peace Officers Association, have developed the Cold Case Playing Cards as a way of generating tips that may help resolve cases of unsolved homicides, missing persons, or unidentified remains.
Each card in the deck includes brief information about an unsolved crime along with a phone number for anyone with information to call: 1-800-KS-CRIME.
The Cold Case Playing Cards will replace current decks of standard playing cards available in prisons and county jails.
Other states have solved multiple cold case homicides, missing person cases, and suspicious deaths by making these cards available.
The oldest case is from 1976, and the most recent case is from 2020.