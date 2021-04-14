Prisoner Granted Early Release Due To Cancer
A 47-year-old man with terminal cancer was freed from a Kansas prison after officials agreed his medical condition is so severe he is not a danger to public safety.
Christopher McIntyre, who was serving time for aggravated burglary, was released from the Lansing Correctional Facility in Leavenworth County into the care of relatives, according to the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas.
The Kansas City Star reported McIntyre is among 105 clients for which the ACLU requested clemency from Governor Laura Kelly.
The Kansas Department of Corrections granted his application under a process that allows early release for inmates who have grave health conditions.
ACLU attorneys have sought such releases for 18 clients, but McIntyre is the only one to have been freed under that process.
McIntyre was originally scheduled to be released in 2024.
His attorneys have said he could die before then.
McIntyre said in his clemency application that he has cancer masses in numerous parts of his body.