Prisons, Packing Plants Are The COVID-19 Hotspots in Kansas
The Lansing Correctional Facility is largest single source of Kansas’ coronavirus cases, followed by a Tyson Foods meatpacking plant near Garden City, according to a report by state health officials.
The Kansas City Star obtained the Kansas public health report on the outbreak from Columbia University’s “Brown Institute for Media Innovation”, which has been gathering government documents from around the country.
The confidential report from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment lists details of every outbreak in the state as of May 19.
The Lansing prison is linked to at least 846 cases of the virus and six deaths.
The Tyson plant had 571 virus cases and one death, according to the report.
Several other meatpacking plants in the state also had sizable coronavirus outbreaks.
State officials provided the report to county health departments, and left it up to local officials to decide whether to release details of outbreaks in their areas.