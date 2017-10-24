Private film screening highlights problem of unexamined sexual assault kits

A Monday film screening in Topeka prompted a discussion about sexual assault.

The film, “I Am Evidence” was shown in a private screening Monday afternoon at the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Forensic Science Center on the campus of Washburn University. The film was viewed by approximately 100 advocates and other professionals committed to improving the response to sexual assault in the state.

Following the film, Wayne County, Michigan Prosecutor Kym Worthy facilitated a discussion about the value of testing sexual assault kit evidence and establishing a victim-centered approach to sexual assault response.

The KBI has been working on this issue through its Kansas Sexual Assault Kit Initiative. Members of that team are working to bring a public screening of the film to Kansas in early 2018.

The film was produced by Law & Order SVU actress and founder of the Joyful Heart Foundation, Mariska Hargitay. It highlights the national issue of unsubmitted and untested sexual assault kits while detailing the stories of four rape survivors in the years after their assaults occurred.