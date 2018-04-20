Pro 2nd Amendment rally finds common ground on Republican side

The Kansas State Rifle Association and the National Rifle Association held a rally on the south side of the Kansas Statehouse on Friday. Both current Lt. Governor Tracey Mann and current Secretary of State and candidate for Governor Kris Kobach spoke at the event, which Kobach was instrumental in organizing in his official capacity. He said he came up with the idea after hearing about the protests following the Parkland, Florida shooting.

“Those people don’t speak for me, and they don’t speak for the people of Kansas,” Kobach said. “We are a state that cherishes the right to keep and bear arms and we recognize that if you want to keep someone safe, the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.”

Mann was there in Governor Colyer’s stead because he was out exercising his 2nd Amendment right at the Governor’s Turkey Hunt Friday morning. Mann acknowledged that there is common ground on the issue between the current administration and Kobach, who is also running for Governor.

“The common ground is the fact that as Americans and as Kansans, our 2nd Amendment rights are foundational to our society as a nation and as a state,” said Mann. “That’s certainly something Governor Colyer and I strongly support and we strongly stand against anyone who would look to erode our 2nd Amendment rights.”

Kobach noted history that shows that Kansans are firmly for the right to bear arms in the state.

“In 2010, we voted on our equivalent of the 2nd Amendment in the Kansas Constitution, that’s a state right to keep and bear arms,” said Kobach. Eighty-eight percent of Kansans voted yes. That’s higher than any other state in an equivalent vote. Second place comes to West Virginia, which had, I believe, 83 or 84 percent.”

The event had about 300 attendees and came just hours prior to the Kansas State Rifle Association’s Annual Meeting in Lenexa, which was also held on Friday.