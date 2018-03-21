Procedural maneuver blocks Medicaid expansion vote

An amendment that would have allowed a vote on the floor of the Kansas House Wednesday on Medicaid Expansion was ultimately ruled not germane, but the maker of the amendment believes the issue is worth continuing to fight for.

“The House has shown overwhelmingly that they support expanding Medicaid,” said Democrat Representative Brandon Whipple. “The idea that we are being denied a vote by those in leadership, to me, is ridiculous. If the majority of the House has voted in the past to have this, that means that those people which they represent also are in favor of this. We just need an up or down vote.”

The underlying bill talked about pharmacists having more freedom to discuss alternative medications with people. Nevertheless, Whipple believes a germaneness challenge skirts the issue.

“I think germaneness is a cop out,” Whipple said. “Last week, we had a bill that had about two to three pages in that bill that was about Medicaid and expansion of Medicaid and it was ruled non-germane, our amendment was. I really can’t predict what is going to be germane and what isn’t. If we’re on topic and we have an opportunity to expand Medicaid to help hundreds of thousands of Kansans, I think we need to take it. If they choose to use a procedural maneuver to stop us from having a vote, then that’s fine. There is a way we can override that, as well, if the body is willing to do that.”

A Medicaid expansion bill passed both houses last session, but then Governor Sam Brownback vetoed it.

