Product Recall: Mac & Cheese Bites
Image: USDA
Stuffed Foods LLC is recalling approximately 1,800 pounds of snack products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service – or FSIS – has announced.
The product contains soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.
The frozen snack product, “Mac & Cheese Bites,” may actually contain frozen “Buffalo Style Chicken Poppers” that were produced in September of this year.
It’s a 9.75 ounce carton containing a plastic bag with 12 pieces of “Mac & Cheese Bites” and lot code 20272, or package code BEST IF USED BY: MARCH 22 2022 on the end panel of the carton.
These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.
FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers.
Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume them.
These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.