Professor in Kansas facing deportation granted temporary stay

by on February 8, 2018 at 2:55 PM (37 mins ago)

A chemistry professor living in Kansas who faced imminent deportation to Bangladesh has been granted a temporary stay.

Lawyers representing 55-year-old Syed Ahmed Jamal announced Thursday that a judge issued the temporary stay.  Jamal, who currently teaches at Park University in Missouri, was arrested January 24th at his home in Lawrence, Kansas.  He arrived legally in the U.S. in 1987 but after pursuing a doctorate he overstayed his visa.  He and his Bangladeshi wife have three American citizen children.

Since his visa expired, he has been allowed to stay in the U.S. and report regularly to immigration authorities.

Jamal’s arrest caused a public outcry, with a petition drive seeking a stay for him drawing more than 54,000 signatures.

It wasn’t immediately clear how long his temporary stay would be valid.

