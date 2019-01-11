Prominent Auctioneer, Horseman Charles Beatty Dies At Lyndon

Charles Beatty, 87, passed away Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, at his home in Lyndon.

He was well known throughout the country as an auctioneer and horseman.

Charles was born December 5, 1931, at Lyndon, the son of David Carl and Vesta Burkdoll Beatty.

Graduating from Lyndon High School in 1951, Charles served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954 at Ft. Sill.

On June 6, 1953, he married Viola Mickelson in Garnett.

Charles was an auctioneer from 1959 to 2013, co-founding Beatty-Wischropp Auctions with Wayne Wischropp in 1967.

Active in the Kansas Auctioneers Association, he served several years as a director, vice president and then president in 1999. Charles was inducted into the Kansas Auctioneers Hall of Fame in 2002.

A lifetime cowboy and top horseman, Charles raised registered Paint Horses shown successfully throughout the country.

For many years, Charles conducted regular horse auctions in Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

He and Viola owned and operated Beatty Western Wear in Lyndon for 33 years.

A longtime member of the Lyndon Saddle Club, Charles served several terms as president. He also served two years as president of the Kansas State Horse Show Circuit.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents; his two brothers, Noble Beatty and Clayton Beatty; and three sisters, Ferne Beal, Hazel Christesen and Marguerite Gray.

Charles is survived by his wife, Viola, of 65 years; three sons, David Ray (Connie) Beatty, of Lodi, California; Russell Jay (Robin) Beatty, of Emporia; and Edwin Charles Beatty, of Lyndon; sister, Virginia Kersten, of Lyndon; and two grandsons.

Funeral services for Charles will be Monday morning, Jan. 14, 2019, at 11 o’clock at the Lyndon United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Lyndon Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2:30-4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 13, at the Feltner Funeral Chapel in Lyndon.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas Auctioneers Association for scholarships, Lyndon Saddle Club or Lyndon United Methodist Church. They should be sent to Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, 66451.