Prominent Democrat announces run for governor

House Minority Leader Jim Ward of Wichita is running for Governor as a Democrat. He announced his run on Saturday in his hometown.

“We need to move Kansas forward,” said Ward. “We made some significant progress after the 2016 election. We have to continue in that direction of fiscal responsibility and tax fairness.”

Education is also a cornerstone of Ward’s campaign.

“We need to build strong schools so we have a good workforce that’s ready to go to work on day one and adapt to the 21st century changes that seem to be coming at us so rapidly,” said Ward. “We need to make sure we have safe neighborhoods for every neighborhood in Kansas.”

Ward also knows that the needs of Kansas are only met when goods and information are able to move.

“We need to talk about roads and infrastructure,” said Ward. “The candidate for governor that’s able to continue the progress and move Kansas forward, rather than stay in the tax experiment of the Sam Brownback era, that will be the choice in the next election.”

More information can be found at Ward’s website at kansasforward.com.