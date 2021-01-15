Property Tax Limit Bill Passes Kansas Senate
Kansas legislators moved quickly to try a different approach in seeking to limit city and county taxes after Governor Laura Kelly and a key group signaled that they’re not as opposed to the concept as they once were.
The Senate voted 34-1 for a proposed transparency law that would require local officials to notify residents and hold a public hearing if they intend to spend extra dollars raised with property taxes.
The bill would repeal what many lawmakers see as an ineffective lid on city and county property taxes that took effect in 2017.
Lawmakers say the existing lid still allows increases in spending, and exempts some kinds of spending.
The Legislature approved a similar transparency bill last year, but Kelly vetoed it, and the League of Kansas Municipalities opposed it.
The league this year was neutral, and Kelly appeared to soften her position.
The bill now goes to the House.