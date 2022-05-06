      Weather Alert

Property Tax Reduction Law Signed

May 6, 2022 @ 7:09am

There’s some good news for Kansas property owners: Governor Laura Kelly has signed House Bill 2239, which cuts property taxes.

The bill provides additional tax relief for Kansas veterans and the elderly through property tax refunds, and gives tax credits to teachers who purchase school supplies out of their own pockets.

Residential property taxes for up to the first forty thousand dollars of assessed value will be exempt.

This property tax cut will save Kansans more than one hundred thirty-three million dollars in residential property taxes, and will apply to more than one million properties across the state.

In addition, the bill provides Kansans 65-and-older, surviving spouses, or disabled veterans a new Homestead Property Tax refund program beginning the 2022 tax year.

This program will refund based on the change in property tax rates.

