Proposed bill would legalize sex between young teenagers

by on February 15, 2018 at 10:44 AM (6 hours ago)

Sex among some young Kansas teens would no longer be illegal under proposed legislation.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Kansas prohibits sex with anyone younger than 16, even if both people are the same age.  That means sexual intercourse between a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old is considered a felony under current law.

A proposal before a House committee would change that.  Democratic Representative Boog Highberger of Lawrence said the bill he proposed attempts to correct “draconian penalties under current law.”  One parent testified about her son being charged after kissing and touching a 13-year-old girl.  The teens were 55 days apart in age.

Republican Representative John Whitmer of Wichita raised concerns that the bill would go too far in loosening penalties for young adults who have sex with teens.

