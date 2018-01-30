Proposed bill would require officials to wait one year between lawmaking and lobbying

A proposed bill before the Kansas House would require lawmakers and some state officials to wait a year after leaving office before they could become lobbyists.

The House Elections Committee discussed the bill on Monday but took no action. Current state law prohibits lawmakers and public officials from being lobbyists only while they are serving in state government.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the bill imposing the one-year wait would apply to lawmakers and some statewide officials, including the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and insurance commissioner. It also would apply to cabinet secretaries, heads of other state agencies and senior staff of those agencies.

The bill would not prevent lawmakers for lobbying without pay or from taking a job at a company or organization that lobbies state government.