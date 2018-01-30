WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


47°F
Clear
Feels Like 47°
Winds SSW 10 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy53°
28°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy33°
14°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy41°
32°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Mostly Cloudy47°
15°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Overcast23°
15°

Proposed bill would require officials to wait one year between lawmaking and lobbying

by on January 30, 2018 at 3:10 PM

A proposed bill before the Kansas House would require lawmakers and some state officials to wait a year after leaving office before they could become lobbyists.

The House Elections Committee discussed the bill on Monday but took no action.  Current state law prohibits lawmakers and public officials from being lobbyists only while they are serving in state government.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the bill imposing the one-year wait would apply to lawmakers and some statewide officials, including the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and insurance commissioner.  It also would apply to cabinet secretaries, heads of other state agencies and senior staff of those agencies.

The bill would not prevent lawmakers for lobbying without pay or from taking a job at a company or organization that lobbies state government.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.