Proposed federal tax code supported by four of six members of Kansas’ congressional delegation

by on September 28, 2017 at 6:18 PM (2 hours ago)

Four of six members of Kansas’ congressional delegation are supporting a proposed federal tax code being developed by House and Senate Republicans.

U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts, and Reps. Lynn Jenkins, Roger Marshall and Ron Estes all said Wednesday they support legislation that would reduce the corporate income tax rate from 35 to 20 percent. It also would reduce the top individual income tax rate from 39 percent to 35 percent.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports none of the four members’ statements on tax legislation discussed how the tax bill would affect the federal deficit.

Roberts said there is widespread bipartisan agreement on the need for tax reform and Congress should work together to take action on some most Americans support.

