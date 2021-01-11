Proposed Solar Energy Rates Unpopular
Regulators are getting lots of complaints as the state’s largest electric utility tries to come up with a new plan for dealing with solar energy.
Evergy was sent back to the drawing board after the Kansas Supreme Court ruled last spring that utilities cannot charge customers who produce some of their own energy more than other customers.
The Wichita Eagle reports that from October 15th to December 21st, the Kansas Corporation Commission received more than 1,000 calls, emails and letters, all but about 20 of them opposed to the alternative plans that are being considered.
Evergy’s preferred proposal is a grid access fee.
Evergy’s second rate proposal is a $35 minimum bill for all customers.
The third proposal was presented by the Citizen’s Utility Ratepayer Board.
CURB wants Evergy to charge all customers – solar and non-solar – the same, at least until a new rate structure can be planned with input from the Legislature.