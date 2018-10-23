Prosecution, defense rests in trial of 3-year-old Evan Brewer’s death

Both sides have rested in the trial of the Wichita man accused of killing a 3-year-old boy whose body was found encased in concrete.

Forty-one-year-old Stephen Bodine is on trial charged with first-degree murder in the May 19, 2017, death of Evan Brewer. He also faces charges of child abuse, aggravated child endangerment as well as other crimes related to an alleged hatchet threat against the boy’s biological father, Carlo Brewer.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Tuesday marked the sixth day of witness testimony and evidence presentation by prosecutors. Defense attorney Casey Cotton rested his case without calling anyone to the witness stand.

Jurors watched on Monday photos and video of Evan chained naked in the basement of the rental home where he lived with Miller and Bodine in Wichita.