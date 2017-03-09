Prosecutor: Car dealer to pay restitution for defective car

A Wichita car dealer will pay restitution after the engine in a car he sold failed 25 miles from the dealership.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office said in a news release Wednesday that Jones & Co. Auto Group entered a consent judgment with his office.

Spokesman Dan Dillon says the auto dealer will pay about $6,300 in restitution to the customer, civil penalties, expenses and court costs.

The office says the vehicle fell below legal standards and selling it was “unconscionable acts and practices” involving car sales.

In Kansas, automobile suppliers are prohibited from selling cars “as is,” and must disclose specific defects to consumers.

Under the consent judgment filed March 1, Jones & Co. Auto Group agreed to refrain from the deceptive or unconscionable practices.