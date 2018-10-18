Prosecutors ask that man convicted of raping deputy receive more prison time than what’s called for

Prosecutors say a man who kidnapped and raped a suburban Kansas City sheriff’s deputy is a dangerous sexual predator who raped another woman while her toddler was in bed with her.

The Kansas City Star reports that prosecutors made their case Wednesday for 23-year-old Brady Newman-Caddell to serve more time in prison than what’s called for in Kansas sentencing guidelines.

He and another man, William Luth, were convicted previously of abducting the deputy from outside the detention center in Olathe, Kansas, in October 2016 as she headed to work. She was released in the Missouri suburb of Lee’s Summit. DNA from that case led to the man being charged in the rape of the mother in Independence, Missouri.

Newman-Caddell will be sentenced on January 23rd. Luth is serving a 41-year sentence.