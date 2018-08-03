WIBW News Now!

Prosecutors to seek death sentence in Overland Park murder

by on August 3, 2018 at 10:45 AM (3 hours ago)

Johnson County prosecutors say they will seek a death sentence for a 24-year-old man charged with raping and killing an Overland Park woman.

Korrey Rinke is charged with capital murder in the August 2016 killing of 46-year-old Julianna Pappas.  The Kansas City Star reports Rinke is accused of raping Pappas, beating her to death and leaving her body in a wooded area.

Rinke was arraigned on rape and capital murder charges Thursday afternoon in Johnson County District Court.  His attorneys entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.

