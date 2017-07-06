Protein bar company recalls several products due to allergy concerns

A popular and widely-sold protein bar has been recalled due to the possible presence of undeclared allergens.

Clif Bar & Company is initiating a voluntary, nationwide recall of CLIF® BUILDER’S® Bar Chocolate Mint flavor, CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Mint and CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Chip flavors due to possible presence of undeclared peanuts and some tree nuts, according to a news release.

A post on the company’s website lists almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, walnuts and coconuts as tree nuts that could be present in the recalled products.

Variety packs containing the affected products and flavors have also been recalled.

The “Kid Zbar” products are marketed to children.

The company is taking this precautionary safety step for people who are allergic to peanuts and these listed tree nuts. People with an allergy to peanuts and these specific tree nuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction and are warned to not consume these bars.

Individuals who are not allergic to peanuts or these specific tree nuts may safely consume the products.

Several grocery and convenience stores in the Topeka area and across Kansas sell the affected products. They are also available online.

Clif Bar discovered this issue when it received a small number of consumer complaints alleging peanut or tree nut allergic reactions.

There are no confirmed illnesses associated with this recall.

The recall applies to products in all pack sizes and individual bars pictured below.

No other Clif Bar & Company products, pack sizes or flavors are included in the recall.

The company is asking consumers to return product to the store where purchased to request an exchange or full refund if there is an allergy concern. Affected product should then be discarded in a secure place and not consumed.

Additional recall and refund information can be found on the company’s website or by calling 866-526-1970.