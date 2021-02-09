PUA Program Extended

As part of the Continued Assistance for Unemployed Workers Act of 2020, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program was extended from 39 weeks to 50 weeks.
That extension of this program is now available.
To file for the additional weeks, people should log into their unemployment benefits claim portal.
The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program expands access to unemployment for those who are unemployed as a direct result of COVID-19 and not eligible for or exhausted regular Unemployment Insurance or Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.
This includes those who are self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers, employees of religious organizations, and those who lack sufficient work history or have been disqualified for state benefits.
The program expires on March 14th.
However, if you receive a payment for the week ending March 13th and have remaining entitlement, you may be eligible to participate in a phase-out period.
You could then collect benefits through the week ending April 10th.