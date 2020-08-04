Public Health Alert Issued by USDA for Frozen Taquitos, Chimichangas
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert for ready-to-eat beef and chicken taquitos and chimichangas products.
The products contain Food and Drug Administration-regulated diced green chilies that have been recalled by the producer, Sun Valley Foods, due to concerns that the products may be contaminated with hard plastic.
The hard plastic may pose a choking hazard, or cause damage to teeth or gums.
The products were sold under the brand names Casa Mamita, Jose’ Ole’, and Walmart’s house brand, Great Value.
They were shipped to retail locations nationwide.
The beef and chicken taquitos and chimichangas products bear the establishment number “EST 5590,” “P5590” or “EST. 17417” printed on the packaging above the expiration date.
These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
So far, there have not been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.
Complete details can be found here.