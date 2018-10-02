Public hearing Thursday on KGS rate increase request

The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) will hold a public hearing on Thursday, October 4 to receive input from Kansas Gas Service customers on the company’s rate increase request. The public hearing will begin at 6 p.m. at the Washburn Institute of Technology, Main Conference Center, Building A, located at 5724 SW Huntoon in Topeka.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the proposed rate change and make comments to KCC Commissioners. Members of the public can attend in person or watch a live broadcast of the hearing on the Commission’s website: www.kcc.ks.gov. For those unable to watch live, a recording of the hearing will be available on the Commission’s website beginning October 11.

The application, filed by Kansas Gas Service in June, requests a $42.7 million dollar net base rate increase. If approved, the average residential customer’s natural gas bill will increase by $5.67 per month, an increase of 10 percent. A complete copy of Kansas Gas Service’s application and supporting testimony is available on the Commission’s website.

The Commission will accept public comments through 5 p.m. December 14, 2018.