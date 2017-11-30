Public Meeting for Utilities Rates to be held December 9th

The City of Topeka Utilities Department will be holding a public meeting Saturday, December 9th at 9:00 a.m. in the Holliday Building on 620 SE Madison St.

The meeting will be to discuss the condition of the utility infrastructure and the need for utility rate increases. The infrastructure is aging and needs upgrades in order to provide the best level of service to the citizens of Topeka. We would like community input on utility assets and to discuss the needs of our water infrastructure.

The last utility rate increase was passed by the City Council in 2015. 2017 is the last year of the rate increases approved at that time. For the average resident using five thousand gallons a month the total utility rate increase would be $4.10 cents a month for the combined total increase in water, wastewater and storm water usage. Most of the fee increase will go towards upgrading infrastructure.