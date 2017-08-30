Public-private partnership proposed for potential new Osawatomie State Hospital

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services presented a proposal in Topeka Wednesday to rebuild Osawatomie State Hospital and turn over management of the facility to a private entity called Correct Care Recovery Solutions.

“We’re at a point now where we need to look at what the future of Osawatomie State Hospital looks like,” said KDADS Secretary Tim Keck. “I’m a proponent of keeping the hospital there. Others have a different opinion, maybe, but I’m a big proponent of keeping the hospital at Osawatomie. It’s been there 150 years. There’s a commitment from the community to the hospital and from the hospital to the community. That’s where it should stay. The proposal today is a method to get us a new Osawatomie, with a new hospital, with some of the other legislative initiatives to tear down some of the old buildings and really make a renewed Osawatomie State Hospital for now and in the future.”

Correct Care is the only bidder that fulfilled the requirements in the state’s Request for Proposal on time.

“We’re still evaluating them and they’re still evaluating us,” said Keck. “We haven’t negotiated the contract yet. We’re in the process of doing that. The reason we’re holding these meetings throughout the state in five different places is to educate legislators on the issue and educate community leaders on the issue so they

can see what a new Osawatomie State Hospital would look like.”

The discussion is far from over, as any new deal would require legislative approval and likely also additional appropriations.

“It will continue into the legislative session,” said Keck. “Hopefully we get some determination about the future of Osawatomie by the end of the legislative session next year.”

Correct Care provides services in Florida, Massachusetts, South Carolina, Texas, Washington and Colorado.