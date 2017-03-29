Public Radio and Audio Reader Services Face Budget Cuts

Two auditory services are receiving large cuts in funding from the University of Kansas.

“There was $200,000 for Audio Reader and $200,000 for Kansas Public Radio,” said General Manager Dan Skinner. “The two organizations combined, it’s a total of $400,000 in cuts over the space of two fiscal years, this fiscal year and next fiscal year.”

Kansas Public Radio is able to ask for funds from its listeners. It doesn’t work quite the same way for the Audio Reader service.

“Kansas Public Radio has an audience of 116,000 people who tune in on any given week, the Audio Reader service serves a very special audience. It’s a service dedicated to the blind and print disabled.”

The purpose of Audio Reader is to provide that service for free, but Audio Reader does have events as fundraisers each year, and one of those is coming up soon.

“It will be a fun event,” said Skinner. “It’s a benefit concert for the Audio Reader service, which will feature Beatles music.”

The concert, called “A Tribute to the Beatles!” will be held at Liberty Hall in Lawrence on Friday, April 14. The doors will open at 7:30 p.m. and the show begins at 8. Advance tickets are $20.

If you want to donate to Kansas Public Radio, you can find out how to do so at their website at kpr.ku.edu.