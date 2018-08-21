Public survey still open for city transportation plan

Topeka transportation planners are still taking public survey responses on where the public thinks safety changes need

to be made.

“If you go to topekampo.org, you can find the online survey,” said Topeka City Planning Director, Bill Fiander. “You’re going to be asked a lot about driver behavior in the survey, as well as what intersections or what road segments you think are not as safe as they should be.”

The biggest cause of crashes in Topeka is inattentive behavior.

“We looked at the last seven years of crashes, our consultant has,” said Fiander. “We’re about to dive down deep into this, into the data, but for what we’ve seen so far, inattentive behavior is rising to the top. That’s hard to design and engineer around. That could be more of an education thing.”

There are double digits of crashes a day in the capital city.

“We average over 4000 crashes in the metro area of Topeka and Shawnee County,” said Public Works Director Jason Peek. “The City actually has a traffic safety fund or CIP process, that we allocate dollars annually to address those issues. This plan is to help us be more strategic, so that when we are making those engineering changes, whether it’s for present or future conditions, that we’re designing intersections and other features to minimize the risk of our predominant crash types.”

If you’d like to dig into the data yourself, it’s available at topekampo.org as well.