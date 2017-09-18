WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


66°F
Overcast
Feels Like 66°
Winds East 4 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of a Thunderstorm80°
65°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy90°
72°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy87°
71°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear89°
71°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy88°
69°

Pumpkin Palooza

by on September 18, 2017 at 12:00 AM (4 hours ago)

Join us at the Easterseals Capper Foundation’s 2nd annual Pumpkin Palooza for some old fashion games and activities with all things pumpkin! All proceeds will help us change the way the world defines and views disability by making profound, positive differences in people’s lives every day.

THINGS YOU WON’T WANT TO MISS

  • Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest
  • Carnival Games
  • Pumpkin Derby

Launching pumpkins into Lake Shawnee with a PUMPKIN CATAPULT!

Game wristband is $5.00, additional tickets available for purchase.

Click HERE to get involved at Easterseals Capper Foundation

 