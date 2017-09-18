Join us at the Easterseals Capper Foundation’s 2nd annual Pumpkin Palooza for some old fashion games and activities with all things pumpkin! All proceeds will help us change the way the world defines and views disability by making profound, positive differences in people’s lives every day.

THINGS YOU WON’T WANT TO MISS

Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest

Carnival Games

Pumpkin Derby

Launching pumpkins into Lake Shawnee with a PUMPKIN CATAPULT!

Game wristband is $5.00, additional tickets available for purchase.

