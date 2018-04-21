Purple Defeats White in Soggy K-State Spring Game

Bill Snyder said his Kansas State Wildcats would play their annual Purple-White spring football game rain or shine. The shine never materialized, and the rain only abated deep into the fourth quarter. But the hardy bunch of fans who showed up to watch the game saw an entertaining affair with Purple defeating White 31-28.

After Purple’s opening drive, with Skylar Thompson leading the first-team offense against the first-team defense in White, ended in a missed field goal, White drove for the first score of the game. A 20-yard touchdown pass from Alex Delton to Chabastin Taylor capped off an 11-play, 78-yard march and gave White a 7-0 lead. The two quarterbacks then switched sides, with Delton leading a drive for Purple that resulted in another field goal miss and Thompson taking White down the field for a touchdown. Thompson hit Landry Weber for a 14-yard score and advanced White’s lead to 14-0 after a nice four-play 69-yard drive early in the second quarter.

Purple would get on the board with a 13-yard touchdown run by Alex Barnes midway through the second quarter, cutting White’s lead in half. But White made it three-for-three on touchdown drives when Hunter Hall connected with Taylor on a 45-yard bomb with 6:07 left in the half. Purple, led by Delton, put together a 12-play, 75-yard scoring drive to end the first half, with Delton findng Zach Reuter for a 29-yard touchdown pass. White led Purple 21-14 at the half.

Thompson directed a scoring drive for Purple to tie the score midway through the third quarter. A nine-play, 73-yard march was finished off when fullback Adam Harter caught a Thompson pass in the flat and rumbled 11 yards to the end zone. White responded with a touchdown drive that saw fullback Luke Sowa spring a 39-yard touchdown run on fourth down to put his team back in front 28-21 with 5:33 left in the third. Purple, with Delton under center, tied the game on the final play of the third quarter on a touchdown pass from Delton to Reuter of 18 yards.

Purple took their first lead of the contest on a 43-yard field goal by Blake Lynch with 9:53 to play. It would be the only score of the frame as the Purple defense forced two punts, and a drive led by Delton ran out the clock.

Purple defeats White 31-28 at the Kansas State spring game today. #KStateFB pic.twitter.com/12tU8aI7KN — 580 Sports Talk (@580Sportstalk) April 21, 2018

Bill Snyder

Skylar Thompson

Trey Dishon

Duke Shelley

Alex Delton

Alex Barnes