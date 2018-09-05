Purse snatched at knifepoint in Topeka Tuesday

A Topeka woman’s purse was snatched at knifepoint Tuesday night.

Officers were sent around 9:30 p.m. to the 1800 block of SW Central Park Avenue. The victim told them a man in a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans asked her for money. When she told him no, he tried to take her purse. When she fought him for it, he pulled a knife. Then, he took the purse and ran away.

She was injured and taken to a hospital. They haven’t found the purse snatcher.

If you know anything about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.