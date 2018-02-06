Pyle Believes Elected State Auditor Necessary

State Senator Dennis Pyle has requested legislation to require the election of a State Auditor for one four year term, which will expire and go away unless the office can find enough waste, fraud, and abuse equal to or exceeding its budget.

Pyle stated, “Kansas needs an investigative auditor that is answerable to the electorate for greater transparency, accountability, and confidence reasons. Given the recent findings of misuse, which took some thirty years to discover, it is apparent a full audit of all branches of state government should happen. A full transparent accounting of every receipt and expenditure will allow sunshine into state government activities and restore some confidence to the citizenry.”

The Legislative Post Audit, a division of the legislature, recently audited the transportation weighting of the school finance formula, uncovering the fact that funds were being allocated to certain districts without statutory authority.

Pyle commented further, “With Kansas facing many challenges, including the pending school finance case, making sure every taxpayer dollar is accounted for and spent for the purpose it was appropriated, is more relevant than ever. An elected auditor assigned to a specific task to be thoroughly completed and reported within the four year time frame could potentially be a great investment with a great return.”

Senator Pyle represents the 1st District, which includes all of Atchison, Brown, Doniphan, Jackson, Nemaha, and parts of Marshall and Pottawatomie counties. Pyle is a farmer. He and his wife reside north of Hiawatha.