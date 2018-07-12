Pyle Signs “No New Tax” Pledge

State Senator Dennis Pyle, who is running in the Republican primary for the second congressional district signed the “No New Tax” pledge.

Pyle commented on the pledge, “This is nothing new for me. I have been willing to sign this pledge every time it’s been in front of me. I signed it as a legislator in Topeka, and I’m the only one in this primary race who signed it and kept my pledge.”

Pyle continued, “It’s important to me that I live up to my promises, and I promise the hardworking taxpayers of the second district that I’m not going to Washington to increase your taxes. It’s time to get our spending under control.”

Pyle is a fourth generation grain and livestock farmer. He and his wife Jennifer reside near Hiawatha, have been married for nearly 38 years, have six daughters, four sons-in-law, and five grandchildren. He served one term in the Kansas House before being elected to the Senate. He currently is in his fourth term as the State Senator for District 1.