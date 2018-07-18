Pyle Signs “Term Limits” Pledge

State Senator Dennis Pyle, who is running in the Republican primary for the second congressional district signed the “Term Limits” pledge. The pledge is from the “U.S. Term Limits” organization. It asks signers to pledge that they will vote for an amendment limiting members to 3 House terms and 2 Senate terms.

Pyle commented on the pledge, “Our founding fathers intended our Congress to be comprised of citizen legislators–those who would represent their fellow countrymen for a few years then return home to live their lives. They never intended for it to be a career.”

Pyle continued, “I look forward to the day that the People can take back the power and have members of Congress more accountable to them. I believe term limits is an important first step.”

Pyle is a fourth generation grain and livestock farmer. He and his wife Jennifer reside near Hiawatha, have been married for nearly 38 years, have six daughters, four sons-in-law, and five grandchildren. He served one term in the Kansas House before being elected to the Senate. He currently is in his fourth term as the State Senator for District 1.