Quit rather than commute? Some are making that choice, survey says

The drive to work may be driving some professionals to quit, suggests new research from global staffing firm Robert Half.

“The research tells us that a quarter of workers have left a job recently due to a bad commute,” said Amy Thomas with Robert Half. “That’s significantly higher than one would have thought. Thirty-nine percent of those professionals feel their traveling to and from has gotten better, but, over the last five years, 22 percent say it has gotten worse.”

Of those who noted a negative change in their commute, 60 percent said their company has not taken steps to reduce the burden on employees. There are two groups that are the most likely to quit as a result of a bad commute.

“Men and millennials,” said Thomas. “Men often handle stressful situations differently. They tend to be a little bit more bold in taking action. Millennials, I think, what we have seen is, the research shows us that the millennials feel that because the job market is so hot, there are other opportunities that they can go to and not have to deal with a bad commute.”

Companies are definitely changing priorities when it comes to benefits to attract talent and to retain their talent.

“A lot of companies are offering a lot more options, in terms of benefits to alleviate commutes for those employees,” said Thomas. “They can offer flexible schedules, so employees don’t have to drive to and from work during the busy traffic times. Telecommuting is also an option, as well as working from home.”

The research includes responses from more than 2,800 workers 18 years of age or older and employed in office environments in 28 major U.S. cities.