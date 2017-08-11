Race Against Breast Cancer 5K to happen on September 9th

The Race Against Breast Cancer 5K will be held on September 9th at Topeka West High School. The race is meant to raise awareness about breast cancer. Paige Conlin, Chair of the 2017 5K, talked about honoring breast cancer victims during the race.

“During the actual race we have a ceremony in which we take a moment to remember those who have passed and who we are thinking of at that time,” said Conlin. “It’s one of those things where you kind of get goosebumps when it happens because everyone there does know someone.”

Although the race is USA Track & Field Certified, everyone is welcome to run or walk at their own pace.

“The majority of our participants are walkers,” said Dawn Robertson, Administrator for The Race Against Breast Cancer. There are families with kids, there are kids in strollers and we just have a really great time.”

Proceeds from the race are used to provide mammography services at no charge to those in northeast Kansas who would otherwise not be able to afford those services. For more information on the race and to register, go to rabctopeka.org.