The Race

Join us on September 8 & 9, 2017 for our 26th 5K run/walk event at Topeka West High School. Runners and walkers of all ages and fitness levels will enjoy this family friendly fun event. We will honor those who are fighting the fight against breast cancer, remember those who are no longer with us and raise awareness about the importance of early detection. The Race Against Breast Cancer pays for no-cost screening and diagnostic mammograms all throughout the year for northeast Kansans in need.

About

The Race Against Breast Cancer, Inc. (RABC) began in 1991 as a community coalition whose mission is to confront the challenge of breast cancer in Shawnee County. The organization has grown into an independent registered 501C (3) not-for-profit corporation and to date has funded over 8,000 screening and diagnostic mammograms to those in need of financial assistance in over ten counties in northeast Kansas. A volunteer board of directors consisting of community representatives, medical providers and hospital representatives oversees the corporation. Our mission is “Improving health through education, access, early detection, screening, and breast health awareness.”