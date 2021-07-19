Racial Justice Panel Issues Recommendations

A racial justice panel appointed by Governor Laura Kelly has recommended expanding Medicaid, adding another income tax bracket for top-income earners, restoring a food sales tax rebate, and banning Native American mascots and team names in public schools.
The 15-member Commission on Racial Justice and Equity created the recommendations after meeting with Kansas Department of Commerce officials, Kansas Department of Health and Environment staff and others, according to the report.
The report comes months after the panel crafted recommendations primarily focused on policing.
The panel wants to expand Medicaid eligibility to 138% of the federal poverty level.
The commission is also proposing to expand an income tax credit for poor families to offset the sales taxes they pay on food, so that it would be available to as many as 400,000 additional households.
The report also recommends legislators to pass legislation to create a fourth bracket for families filing jointly with incomes over 100,000 dollars a year.