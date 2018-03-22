Racing Update, Nutrition At Horse Owners Workshop

A special Horse Owners Workshop is planned Tuesday evening, March 27, at the Anderson Building on the Lyon County Fairgrounds in Emporia.

According to coordinator Ernie Rodina of Better Horses Radio/TV, the evening will kick off with a complimentary hamburger fry sponsored by Bluestem Farm & Ranch Supply of Emporia along with Purina Animal Nutrition.

Welcome and introductions will be by Rodina at 6:30, with executive director Justine Staten to give an update on the Kansas Horse Council.

Gary Niehues, Purina animal nutritionist, is to review gastric supplements in planning horse feed rations.

Officials of the Greater Kansas Racing Alliance are to discuss efforts for para-mutual racing: “It’s Time To Right A Wrong.”

Everyone is welcome, but supper reservations must be made by Monday, March 26, to Bluestem Farm & Ranch Supply at 620-342-5502.