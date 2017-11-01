WIBW News Now!

Racist graffiti found on car in Manhattan

November 1, 2017

Riley County police are investigating racist graffiti found on a car in the 2200 block of Claflin Road in Manhattan.

Journalist Andrew Hammond tweeted photos of a vehicle with slurs on it, along with the words, “Date your own kind.” 

Police say the crime occurred between 1:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Investigators are in the process of filing a criminal report in the case. Anyone with infrormation is asked to call police at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777, where you can remain anonymous. 

 

