Radio Commercial Rates Auctioneer National Award
An advertising campaign by a longtime consistent auction advertiser on 580 WIBW has been honored as best in the country.
Dave Webb of Webb & Associates Auctioneers & Appraisers at Stilwell is being recognized by the National Auctioneers Association (NAA).
A Gold Award will be presented to Webb in the Radio Promotions division of the annual NAA competition.
Recognition is being given for a commercial Webb recorded personally to air in a coordinated campaign on 580 WIBW radio.
The competition is sponsored by “USA Today” and the NAA, with entries judged by the “USA Today” staff.
A participant in Farm Profit Conferences coordinated annually by 580 WIBW, Webb’s commercial promoted his business for a winter seminar.
“I came into the 580 WIBW studio at Topeka and recorded the commercial,” Webb said. “The assistance and guidance from the great WIBW staff was essential in producing the commercial.”
Recipient of awards for radio commercials in previous years as well, Webb will accept the award at the NAA Convention.
The winning commercial that aired on 580 WIBW:
“Good Day. Dave Webb, here, at Webb & Associates Auctioneers & Appraisers. When you consider selling your land or needing an appraisal consider the voice and the knowledge base of Webb & Associates Auctioneers & Appraisers.
“Our in-depth marketing to local and national audiences is paramount to your property combined with complete transparency. For personal property, our on line marketing combined with ‘Auction Time’ for national and worldwide markets are benefits to your farm and your business.
“Check us out at D L Webb dot Com. Proudly sponsoring the Farm Profit Conference at Emporia February 19th.”