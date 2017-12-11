Raffle Number 007856 Wins $10,000 Prize; Tickets more than Three Quarters Gone!

The Holiday Millionaire Raffle ticket with the number 007856 is worth $10,000 after being drawn in last night’s Holiday Bonus drawing! The lucky ticket was sold in south-central Kansas.

Last night’s drawing was the 11th in 12 Holiday Bonus drawings in which one raffle ticket has been drawn each week to win a $10,000 prize. The 12th and final Holiday Bonus drawing will be next Sunday, December 17. After that – it’s on to the January 3rd Holiday Millionaire Raffle grand prize drawing with more than 4,200 cash prizes!

This year, the Lottery has loaded the final raffle drawing with more big prizes than ever before! In addition to the $1,000,000 top prize, there are two $100,000 prizes, three $50,000 prizes, five $25,000 prizes, fifteen $5,000 prizes and thousands more!

Only 200,000 of the $20 raffle tickets are available. The raffle has been a sellout in each of the eight years it has been offered, and the Kansas Lottery is hoping for a repeat performance in the ninth year. As of this morning, more than three-quarters of the available tickets were already spoken for, with about 48,000 remaining to be sold.

During the month of December, all Holiday Millionaire Raffle tickets players submit into the Kansas Lottery PlayOn® Players Loyalty program are worth double the points! PlayOn members can use their points to enter drawings for cash and prizes.