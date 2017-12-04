Raffle Tickets Earning Double PlayOn® Points in December; Ticket Sold in Northeast Kansas worth $10,000

The number of Holiday Millionaire Raffle tickets remaining for players to purchase is steadily declining. Plus, all the month of December, all raffle tickets players submit into the Kansas Lottery PlayOn® Players Loyalty program are worth double the points!

The Holiday Millionaire Raffle ticket with the number 022321 is worth $10,000 after being drawn in last night’s Holiday Bonus drawing. The lucky ticket was sold in northeast Kansas. Only two Holiday Bonus drawings now remain. Soon, all eyes will be on the Holiday Millionaire Raffle Grand Prize drawing coming up January 3!

The Grand Prize drawing will be extra exciting this year with more BIG prizes than ever before! In addition to the $1,000,000 top prize, there are two $100,000 prizes, three $50,000 prizes, five $25,000 prizes, fifteen $5,000 prizes and thousands more!

There are still plenty of Holiday Millionaire Raffle tickets to go around. As of this morning, 58,362 tickets were left for players to purchase. That means 141,638 tickets were already in the hands of players. Only 200,000 tickets will be sold.

The final two Holiday Bonus drawings will be December 10 and 17 with a $10,000 winner in each drawing. Of the winning tickets drawn so far, four remain unclaimed.

Here are the previous Holiday Bonus winning numbers and their status:

023468, drawn Oct. 1, claimed by an Emporia woman, sold at Kwik Shop 734, Emporia

023269, drawn Oct. 8, claimed by a Topeka man, sold at Casey’s 35, Topeka

049463, drawn Oct. 15, claimed by a Topeka man, sold at Kwik Shop 713, Topeka

005318, drawn Oct. 22, claimed by a Salina woman, sold at Dillons Gas Store, Salina

041024, drawn Oct. 29, claimed by a Wichita man, sold at Kwik Shop 799, Wichita

024853, drawn Nov. 5, unclaimed, sold in northeast region

016836, drawn Nov. 12, unclaimed, sold in south central region

013755, drawn Nov. 19, claimed by a Burden resident, sold at QuikTrip 314, Derby

048063, drawn Nov. 26, unclaimed, sold in north central region